Springs walked one over two scoreless innings in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Angels.

With Adrian Sampson moving into the rotation as a replacement for the injured Edinson Volquez (elbow), Springs moves up a notch in the bullpen as a long reliever. The Rangers have a couple of relievers stretched out enough to throw multiple innings when needed, but the early results favor Springs as the top option. After a one-inning stint in his first appearance, the left-hander has worked multiple innings in his last three. Springs has allowed one run on three hits and six walks while striking out seven over seven innings across four outings.