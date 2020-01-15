Rangers' Jeffrey Springs: Removed from 40-man roster
Springs was designated for assignment on Wednesday.
Springs was already designated for assignment once by the Rangers this offseason, back in mid-September, and was subsequently released and re-signed by the team. It remains to see what will happen with him this time around. Todd Frazier was signed in a corresponding move.
