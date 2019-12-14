Play

Springs signed a one-year contract with the Rangers on Friday.

Springs was sent to the open market after being non-tendered at the beginning of December, but he's since been brought back to the Rangers. He'll likely handle mid-to-low leverage innings after struggling to a 6.40 ERA and 1.89 WHIP with a 32:23 K:BB over 32.1 frames a year ago.

