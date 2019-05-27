Springs (2-1) allowed four runs on four hits without retiring a batter in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Angels.

Springs had not pitched in eight days, and it showed when he allowed the first four batters he faced to reach base. His replacement, Kyle Dowdy, also hadn't worked in eight days and couldn't stanch the bleeding. Springs and Dowdy coughed up a 5-1 lead and ruined a nice outing from Ariel Jurado, who worked into the seventh inning for the first time in his career. Manager Chris Woodward shouldered the blame for the loss, acknowledging he needs to get certain members of the bullpen more work. The manager tried to stay away from key relievers who had a big workload over the last week. "When you go to high leverage guys over and over, you are going to eventually end up with guys who haven't pitched in big leverage situations pitching in big situations," Woodward told Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. "We have to use everybody out there."