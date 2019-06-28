Rangers' Jeffrey Springs: Shifts to 60-day IL
Springs (biceps) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday.
Springs recently landed on the 10-day IL with left biceps tendinitis, and now this transaction makes him ineligible for a return until late August. Jesse Biddle was acquired via waivers and will take Springs' spot on the 40-man roster.
