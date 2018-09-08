Springs will open Sunday's game against the Athletics, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Springs will make his second appearance as an opener for the Rangers, with Ariel Jurado again set to follow. Springs tossed two scoreless innings during his first "start" Monday and overall has a 2.29 ERA and 1.37 WHIP over 19.2 innings with the Rangers.

