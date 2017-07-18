Rangers' Jeremy Jeffress: Records four outs Monday
Jeffress tossed 1.1 scoreless innings in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Orioles, giving up two hits and no walks and striking out two.
Jeffress has turned in six scoreless appearances in a row, with a brief stint on the disabled list in between failing to interrupt his momentum. Though he opened the season as one of the Rangers' primary setup options, Jeffress still has more work to do before he starts seeing higher-leverage work out of the bullpen on a regular basis again.
