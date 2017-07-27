Rangers' Jeremy Jeffress: Records seven outs in relief
Jeffress gave up one run on two hits and a walk while striking out three over 2.1 innings of relief in Wednesday's 22-10 loss to the Marlins.
Jeffress entered the game with two outs in the third inning and the Rangers trailing 9-1, which speaks volumes of how far he's fallen in the bullpen pecking order. Though he was able to eat some innings in the blowout loss, Jeffress wasn't especially especially sharp, with the lone run he was charged with coming on a J.T. Realmuto long ball. Jeffress now sits on a 5.21 ERA and 1.68 WHIP in 38 innings in what's been a miserable season.
