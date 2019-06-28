The Rangers claimed Biddle off waivers from Seattle on Friday.

As with any waiver claim, Biddle will go on the 40-man roster, and the team has confirmed that the lefty will join the major-league roster as well upon arrival. Biddle has struggled to a 7.54 ERA and 2.43 WHIP in 22.2 innings so far this season, leading to DFAs by both the Braves and Mariners. He's still only 27 and is just a year removed from posting a 3.11 ERA and 1.27 WHIP.

