Rangers' Jesse Biddle: Out until mid-September
The Rangers transferred Biddle to the 60-day injured list Sunday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Since Biddle's initial move to the IL was retroactive to July 15, the new transaction means he won't be eligible to rejoin the Rangers until at least mid-September. At that point, the Rangers may not deem it worthwhile to bring Biddle back with limited time left in the season, making it a realistic possibility that he doesn't pitch again in 2019. Biddle's placement on the 60-day IL will open up a spot on the 40-man roster for fellow reliever Ian Gibaut, who was acquired from the Rays on Sunday.
