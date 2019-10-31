Biddle (shoulder) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and outrighted to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday.

Biddle missed the second half of 2019 with left shoulder fatigue after struggling with an 8.36 ERA and 2.29 WHIP over 28 major-league innings. Given his recent struggles, it's unclear whether a team would take a chance on him if he elected free agency.

