Chavez allowed two runs in two-thirds of an inning and blew his third save of the season in Thursday's 8-7 loss to the Padres.

Chavez entered in the bottom of the eighth inning to preserve a 6-5 lead but yielded back-to-back home runs to Ty France and Austin Hedges. It was the sixth time in 11 outings the reliever has allowed runs, and Chavez has given up six long balls in just 10.2 innings. He was once considered an important bullpen piece, but an 8.71 ERA (10.23 FIP) and 5.2 HR/9 should put an end to those thoughts.