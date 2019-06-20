Rangers' Jesse Chavez: Entering rotation
The Rangers confirmed Thursday that Chavez will enter the rotation as the club's new fifth starter, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
He'll fill the spot previously occupied by Drew Smyly and Joe Palumbo, who were both banished to the minors after ugly showings as a long reliever and starter, respectively, over the last two days. Chavez has made 74 career big-league starts, but he's been deployed as an opener for each of his four "starts" this season. As such, he could face a restricted pitch count in his first two turns through the rotation while he transitions from a bullpen role, though he did build up to a season-high five innings while working behind Palumbo in Wednesday's 10-4 loss. Chavez's first start will come Tuesday in Detroit, per Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
