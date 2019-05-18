Rangers' Jesse Chavez: Fans three Friday
Chavez allowed a hit and struck out three over 1.2 innings in Friday's 7-3 win over the Cardinals.
Chavez had been expected to serve as an opener Saturday, but that plan was scratched because he was needed to help finish out Friday's game. He's experienced a resurgence of late, firing 7.2 scoreless innings over his last six outings. The ugly 8.79 ERA he carried April 30 is down to 5.73.
