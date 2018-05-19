Chavez (2-0) tossed 2.2 scoreless innings in relief Friday for a win over the White Sox, giving up three hits while striking out one and walking zero.

Chavez entered in the fourth inning to relieve a struggling Matt Moore, and proceeded to shut down the White Sox on 43 pitches (26 strikes) in the multi-inning performance. Chavez has now had back-to-back outings where he's thrown multiple scoreless innings. On April 23, the right-hander's ERA was 6.28, and in eight appearances since then he's brought it down to 4.33. Chavez's ability to go multiple innings make him a decent candidate to pick up occasional decisions.