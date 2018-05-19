Rangers' Jesse Chavez: Gets win in scoreless relief
Chavez (2-0) tossed 2.2 scoreless innings in relief Friday for a win over the White Sox, giving up three hits while striking out one and walking zero.
Chavez entered in the fourth inning to relieve a struggling Matt Moore, and proceeded to shut down the White Sox on 43 pitches (26 strikes) in the multi-inning performance. Chavez has now had back-to-back outings where he's thrown multiple scoreless innings. On April 23, the right-hander's ERA was 6.28, and in eight appearances since then he's brought it down to 4.33. Chavez's ability to go multiple innings make him a decent candidate to pick up occasional decisions.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt dropping
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart