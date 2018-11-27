Chavez agreed to a two-year contract with the Rangers on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.

The deal is reportedly worth around $8 million, per Passan. Chavez opened the 2018 season with Texas before being dealt to the Cubs in July. He posted a combined 2.55 ERA and 1.06 WHIP across 95.1 innings with both teams but excelled once joining Chicago, notching four saves while posting a 1.15 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 42:5 K:BB across 39 innings for the Cubs. While he likely won't dethrone Jose Leclerc as the Rangers' closer, Chavez should immediately step in as the team's primary setup man in 2019.

