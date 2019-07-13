Chavez didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 9-8 win over the Astros, surrendering seven runs (six earned) on seven hits -- including three home runs -- and two walks over 5.1 innings while striking out three.

It was a wild night at Globe Life Park, with the two teams combining for nine homers and Chavez only escaping his third straight loss thanks to a late Texas rally from an 8-4 deficit. The right-hander now has a 3.84 ERA and 62:19 K:BB through 68 innings, and with the Rangers getting two off days next week, Chavez should receive some extra rest before his next start.