Rangers' Jesse Chavez: Hit hard in loss
Chavez (3-5) gave up seven runs on five hits and one walk while striking out none through 0.2 innings to take the loss against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.
Chavez allowed seven baserunners and seven runs before being removed without making it through the first inning. The 35-year-old has a 4.72 ERA and an 8.1 K/9 with a 2.6 BB/9 through 39 appearances this season. Chavez will look to get back on track in his next start Monday against the Mariners at T-Mobile Park.
