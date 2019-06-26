Chavez (3-2) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing one unearned run on five hits over 6.1 innings while striking out seven in a 5-3 victory over the Tigers.

It was the 35-year-old's longest outing in over two years, and while the quality of the opponent has to be taken into consideration, Chavez bought himself some job security in his new role as the Rangers' fifth starter. He'll carry a 2.79 ERA and 48:15 K:BB through 51.2 innings into his next outing Sunday in Tampa Bay.