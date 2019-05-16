Chavez is expected to serve as the Rangers' opening pitcher for Saturday's game against the Royals, Robert Falkoff of MLB.com reports.

Manager Chris Woodward noted that Chavez's opener assignment will be contingent on Shawn Kelley (infection) being activated from the injured list and available out of the bullpen once Saturday arrives. Assuming Kelley is back in the fold as anticipated, Chavez will likely be asked to pitch the first inning or two before turning the game over to primary pitcher Ariel Jurado.