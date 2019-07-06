Chavez (3-4) took the loss Saturday, allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings against Minnesota.

The 35-year-old permitted three runs in the second inning and two more in the fourth as he could not get big outs with men on base. Chavez had done well in his previous three starts, throwing 17.1 innings and allowing just four earned runs with an 18:0 K:BB. Chavez will take a respectable 3.30 ERA and 1.29 WHIP into the All-Star Break along with a 59:17 K:BB for the season.