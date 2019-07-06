Rangers' Jesse Chavez: Loses second straight
Chavez (3-4) took the loss Saturday, allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings against Minnesota.
The 35-year-old permitted three runs in the second inning and two more in the fourth as he could not get big outs with men on base. Chavez had done well in his previous three starts, throwing 17.1 innings and allowing just four earned runs with an 18:0 K:BB. Chavez will take a respectable 3.30 ERA and 1.29 WHIP into the All-Star Break along with a 59:17 K:BB for the season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...