Rangers' Jesse Chavez: Makes roster
Chavez has nailed down a spot in the Rangers' bullpen, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Chavez was roughed up in the Cactus League, giving up eight runs and 12 hits over eight innings. The veteran right-hander excelled in 2018, which he credited to lowering his arm angle. He'll do a little bit of everything in the pen, which means eating innings when needed or being deployed in high-leverage situations.
More News
-
Rangers' Jesse Chavez: Mechanical tweak works•
-
Rangers' Jesse Chavez: Headed back to Texas•
-
Cubs' Jesse Chavez: Picks up save against Pirates•
-
Cubs' Jesse Chavez: Picks up save in extra-inning win•
-
Cubs' Jesse Chavez: Nails down save against Mets•
-
Cubs' Jesse Chavez: Picks up first win in Cubs uniform•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What would first-round busts look like?
Even Mike Trout comes with risk attached. Mookie Betts, too. Here are the top picks rated in...
-
Fantasy Baseball: sleepers, top rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Priority players; rankings updates
Heading into a huge weekend of Fantasy drafts, Scott White and Adam Aizer talk spring news...
-
Top 12 non-closer RPs
Not everyone who targets a reliever targets him for saves. Scott White looks at one of the...
-
Deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you a sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
Spring Notes: A's lose Luzardo
Jesus Luzardo won't be on the opening day roster, but Scott White identifies some other spring...