Chavez has nailed down a spot in the Rangers' bullpen, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Chavez was roughed up in the Cactus League, giving up eight runs and 12 hits over eight innings. The veteran right-hander excelled in 2018, which he credited to lowering his arm angle. He'll do a little bit of everything in the pen, which means eating innings when needed or being deployed in high-leverage situations.