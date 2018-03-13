Rangers' Jesse Chavez: Making bid for starts
Chavez retired all nine batters faced and struck out two over three innings in Monday's start against the Royals.
This was Chavez's second spring start and fourth overall appearance. The Rangers signed him Feb. 23 -- nine days after pitchers and catchers reported -- with the idea that Chavez could be a swing pitcher, capable of both starting and relieving. Texas' starting rotation is in flux after Cole Hamels, Doug Fister and Matt Moore. Martin Perez (elbow) is expected to join them when the team feels he's ready. That leaves a fifth starter job and possibly another should manager Jeff Banister stick with the plan to sometimes use a sixth starter. Chavez is in the mix for one of those final two spots along with Bartolo Colon and Mike Minor.
