Rangers' Jesse Chavez: Moves to 60-day IL
Chavez (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday.
Chavez has already been ruled out for the remainder of the season with an elbow injury; he'll be reexamined this week to determine if surgery is necessary to address the bone spur in his right elbow. In the first year of his two-year, $8 million contract with Texas, the veteran hurler posted a 4.85 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 72:22 K:BB across 78 innings. Yohander Mendez (elbow) was activated from the IL and optioned to the minors in a corresponding move.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....