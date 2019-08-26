Chavez (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday.

Chavez has already been ruled out for the remainder of the season with an elbow injury; he'll be reexamined this week to determine if surgery is necessary to address the bone spur in his right elbow. In the first year of his two-year, $8 million contract with Texas, the veteran hurler posted a 4.85 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 72:22 K:BB across 78 innings. Yohander Mendez (elbow) was activated from the IL and optioned to the minors in a corresponding move.

