Chavez allowed one run on two hits while striking out one over one inning in Friday's 8-6 loss to the Athletics.

What seems like a moderately ineffective relief appearance was worse. Chavez inherited three runners and allowed all three to score. For the season, he's stranded just two of eight inherited runners. The mechanical tweaks Chavez made last year that produced a career-best 2.55 ERA are not having the same impact in 2019. Friday's outing was the fifth time in seven appearances Chavez has given up runs of his own, and he has an 11.37 ERA.