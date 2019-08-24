Chavez (elbow) will not pitch again this season, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The right-hander was placed on the IL earlier this month, with the injury initially labeled a right elbow impingement. Further testing revealed a bone spur, and Chavez will be examined again this coming week to determine if surgery will be necessary. Chavez posted a 4.85 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 72:22 K:BB over 78 innings in the first year of a two-year, $8 million contract with Texas.