Rangers' Jesse Chavez: Out for season
Chavez (elbow) will not pitch again this season, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The right-hander was placed on the IL earlier this month, with the injury initially labeled a right elbow impingement. Further testing revealed a bone spur, and Chavez will be examined again this coming week to determine if surgery will be necessary. Chavez posted a 4.85 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 72:22 K:BB over 78 innings in the first year of a two-year, $8 million contract with Texas.
