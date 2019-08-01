Rangers' Jesse Chavez: Picks up first save
Chavez allowed one hit and struck out two through a scoreless ninth inning to record his first save in a 9-7 win over the Mariners on Wednesday.
Chavez allowed a single, but made quick work of the Mariners to nail down his first save. The right-hander received the save opportunity after Jose Leclerc blew a save Sunday, but this appears to be a committee going forward. Chavez has a 4.42 ERA with a 8.5 K/9 and a 2.7 BB/9 through 43 appearances this season.
