Chavez struck out one over two scoreless innings and picked up his first save of the season in Friday's 8-1 win over the Twins.

Chavez entered the game in the eighth inning with the Rangers ahead, 4-1, presumably to turn the game over to closer Keone Kela for the ninth inning. But before that could happen, Texas put up a four-spot in top of the ninth inning, negating the need for its closer. Chavez has slowly chipped away at an ERA that was above 5.00 as recently as May 9. A 1.65 ERA over his last 27.1 innings has lowered his season ERA to 3.33. He's been the go-to guy when multiple relief innings are needed.