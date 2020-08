Chavez was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left big toe sprain, retroactive to Aug. 23.

Chavez has struggled during recent appearances and now carries an 8.74 ERA and 1.68 WHIP over 11.1 innings this season as he's blown three saves. It's unclear how the 37-year-old sustained his injury or whether he'll be able to return after spending the minimum amount of time on the injured list.