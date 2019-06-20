Rangers' Jesse Chavez: Possible starter?
Chavez allowed one run on four hits while striking out three over five innings of relief in Wednesday's loss to the Indians.
Chavez was needed early and picked up the bullpen as rookie starter Joe Palumbo couldn't get out of the third inning. This was the second straight appearance in which Chavez threw multiple innings -- he tossed three scoreless frames as an opener last Friday. The Rangers bequeathed their fifth starter job to Palumbo prior to Wednesday's start, but they may be rethinking that decision. And if they are, manager Torey Lovullo may want to consider Chavez, who has made 70 career starts in the majors, not including his four appearances as an opener this season.
