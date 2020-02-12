Rangers' Jesse Chavez: Ready to pitch
Chavez (elbow) is at full strength as the Rangers begin spring training, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Chavez had his 2019 season cut short by an elbow impingement that eventually required surgery. It was an issue he dealt with but finally made the decision to go under the knife. With experience as both a starter and reliever, Chavez was moved into the rotation at one point during 2019, but he'll throw out of the bullpen in 2020.
