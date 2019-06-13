Rangers' Jesse Chavez: Scoreless streak ends
Chavez (2-2) took the loss, giving up a run on two hits and two walks in a third of an inning Wednesday against the Red Sox.
Chavez hadn't allowed a run since April 30, a run of 22.2 innings, but was unable to locate during the ninth inning Wednesday. He threw just six strikes among his 17 pitches, eventually walking Mookie Betts with the bases loaded. Chavez lowered his ERA from 8.79 to 3.51 during the streak and re-established himself has an important piece in the Rangers' bullpen.
