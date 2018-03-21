Chavez will be used as a reliever by the Rangers this season, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Chavez was competing for a spot in the Rangers' rotation, but it appears that he'll make the team as a reliever instead. The 34-year-old has been primarily a reliever in seven of his 10 major-league seasons, though his career ERA is 4.45 as a starter and 4.96 as a reliever. Chavez would have had little value as a starter, with a high ERA and an unremarkable strikeout rate (20.4 percent for his career), though at least he could have picked up a few wins. His value is even less as a long reliever and there will be little reason to own him in all but the deepest of leagues unless he returns to the rotation.