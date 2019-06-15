Chavez gave up one hit and struck out four over three scoreless innings as the opener in Friday's 7-1 win over the Reds.

Even though it was his longest appearance of the season the veteran right-hander didn't last enough to qualify for the win, but Chavez got the Rangers headed in the right direction, firing 32 of 47 pitches for strikes. He'll likely remain in a long relief/opener role, but his 3.35 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 38:15 K:BB through 40.1 innings comes with two wins and six holds, giving him modest fantasy value in some deep formats.