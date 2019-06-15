Rangers' Jesse Chavez: Sharp as opener
Chavez gave up one hit and struck out four over three scoreless innings as the opener in Friday's 7-1 win over the Reds.
Even though it was his longest appearance of the season the veteran right-hander didn't last enough to qualify for the win, but Chavez got the Rangers headed in the right direction, firing 32 of 47 pitches for strikes. He'll likely remain in a long relief/opener role, but his 3.35 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 38:15 K:BB through 40.1 innings comes with two wins and six holds, giving him modest fantasy value in some deep formats.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings discusses Wednesday's action and what you should do with Chris Paddack.