Chavez was traded to the Cubs in exchange for Low-A lefty Tyler Thomas on Thursday.

The 34-year-old had been having a bounceback season in Texas, tossing 56.1 innings in relief with a 3.51 ERA. He'll likely serve a long-relief role in Chicago, though he's made 70 starts in his career and could be an option for the occasional spot start as well.

