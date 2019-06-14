Rangers' Jesse Chavez: Slated to open Friday's game
Chavez will serve as the Rangers' opening pitcher for Friday's game at Cincinnati, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Chavez will receive his fourth start of the season with the Rangers expected to have a bullpen day Friday. He'll be filling the spot in the rotation that was vacated by Drew Smyly, who could end up picking up the bulk of the innings in relief after transitioning to a bullpen role. Chavez has not surrendered a run in his previous three starting appearances while posting three strikeouts and allowing only two hits over 3.2 innings.
