Chavez (3-3) yielded four runs (three earned) on five hits across six innings Sunday, striking out eight and taking the loss against Tampa Bay.

Most of the damage against Chavez came in the fourth and fifth innings where he allowed three runs, including a solo shot from Tommy Pham. His season ERA bumped to 2.97 in 57.2 innings. For now, it appears that Chavez should stick around the Rangers' rotation. He should make his next start in Minnesota on Friday.