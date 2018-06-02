Rangers' Jesse Chavez: Throws five relief innings Friday
Chavez allowed three hits and one walk while striking out four over five scoreless innings of relief in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Angels.
Chavez had a bullpen-saving outing Friday when starter Bartolo Colon was chased after three innings. A long-relief role was what the Rangers envisioned for Chavez, who has thrown multiple innings 13 times in 18 outings. After a rough introduction to the season, Chavez has a 2.08 ERA with 22 strikeouts over his last 21.2 innings, spanning 12 outings. If the Rangers decide to make a change in the starting rotation -- Texas starters rank 28th in MLB with a 5.46 ERA -- Chavez, who started 21 games for the Angels in 2017, is an internal option.
