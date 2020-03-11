Rangers' Jesse Chavez: To open on injured list
Chavez (elbow) will open the season on the injured list, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Chavez underwent surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow in September. While he was supposedly at full strength to start camp, he's pitched just once in Cactus League action and evidently needs more time.
