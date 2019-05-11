Chavez will open Saturday's game against the Astros, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Chavez is slated to throw one inning before giving way to Drew Smyly, who's expected to handle the bulk of the innings. Chavez owns a 7.27 ERA and 1.90 WHIP with 13 punchouts over 17.1 innings this season.

