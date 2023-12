Tinoco signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Monday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Tinoco held a 2.18 ERA and 18:10 K:BB over 20.2 innings for the Rangers in 2022 before heading overseas in 2023 to pitch for the Seibu Lions of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball. The 28-year-old seems likely to begin 2024 at Triple-A Round Rock.