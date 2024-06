Tinoco was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Sunday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Cole Winn was summoned to replace Tinoco, who will now be subjected to waivers. Tinoco did himself no favors with multiple walks in each of his final three appearances before this move. The 29-year-old righty has posted a 4.58 ERA and 1.49 WHIP in 76.2 career innings over parts of five big-league seasons.