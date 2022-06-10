site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Jesus Tinoco: Joins big-league roster
Tinoco joined the Rangers' active roster Friday.
Tinoco and Tyson Miller joined the team as replacement players after Mitch Garver and Glenn Otto landed on the COVID-19 injured list. Tinoco owns a career 4.89 ERA and 34:30 K:BB in 46 major-league innings, so he's likely to be limited to low-leverage work.
