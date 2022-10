Tinoco will start Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Tinoco covered a scoreless frame Monday against New York and will serve as an opener in the nightcap of Tuesday's twin bill. The right-hander has a 1.83 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 16:9 K:BB across 19.2 innings this year and shouldn't be expected to record more than a handful of outs.