Rangers' Jett Bandy: Agrees to minor-league deal
Bandy signed a one-year minor-league contract with Texas on Thursday, Gerry Fraley of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Bandy will provide some extra organizational depth for the Rangers after spending the past two seasons in Milwaukee's system. In 2018, he only played in 24 big-league games -- down from 60 the year before and 70 with the Angels in 2016 -- hitting just .188/.268/.266 with one home run and 23 strikeouts in 71 plate appearances. His numbers were much better at the Triple-A level, though that shouldn't come as a surprise considering Milwaukee's minor-league club is stationed at hitter-friendly Colorado Springs. Considering the Rangers only have Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Jose Trevino as catchers on the 40-man roster, adding Bandy to the mix makes sense.
