Rangers' Jett Bandy: Headed to minors
Bandy will open the year at Triple-A Nashville, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Bandy will provide catching depth for the Rangers, who are expected to deploy a combination of Jeff Mathis and Isiah Kiner-Falefa behind the dish in 2019. The soon-to-be 29-year-old owns a career .218/.282/.365 triple-slash across parts of four major-league seasons (156 games).
