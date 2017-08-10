Rangers' Jhan Marinez: Claimed by Rangers
Marinez was claimed off waivers by the Rangers on Thursday.
Marinez, who was designated for assignment by the Pirates over the weekend, is set to join his third different team in 2017. The right-handed reliever compiled a 3.91 ERA and 40:23 K:BB through 50.2 innings between the Brewers and Pirates this season. He is expected to join the big club ahead of Friday's series opener against the Astros, with a corresponding roster move to be announced then.
More News
-
Pirates' Jhan Marinez: Designated for assignment•
-
Pirates' Jhan Marinez: Scuffling in recent appearances•
-
Pirates' Jhan Marinez: Change of location paying dividends•
-
Pirates' Jhan Marinez: Makes first appearance for Bucs on Monday•
-
Pirates' Jhan Marinez: Added to roster•
-
Pirates' Jhan Marinez: Claimed by Pirates•
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...