Marinez was claimed off waivers by the Rangers on Thursday.

Marinez, who was designated for assignment by the Pirates over the weekend, is set to join his third different team in 2017. The right-handed reliever compiled a 3.91 ERA and 40:23 K:BB through 50.2 innings between the Brewers and Pirates this season. He is expected to join the big club ahead of Friday's series opener against the Astros, with a corresponding roster move to be announced then.