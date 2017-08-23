Rangers' Jhan Marinez: Pitches in garbage time Tuesday
Marinez covered 1.1 scoreless innings in Tuesday's 10-1 loss to the Angels, giving up one hit and hitting a batter with a pitch. He also notched a strikeout.
Since joining the Rangers via a waiver claim earlier this month, Marinez has made three appearances, conceding two runs over 5.1 innings. Though injuries to Keone Kela (shoulder) and Matt Bush (knee, concussion) have left the Rangers short on setup arms, it's not expected that Marinez will warrant much consideration for those duties. Instead, it's likely Marinez's usage will be relegated to mostly low-leverage situations, as was the case Tuesday amid the blowout loss.
