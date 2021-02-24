site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Jharel Cotton: Has shoulder soreness
RotoWire Staff
Cotton is dealing with shoulder soreness but is expected to throw off a mound Wednesday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
This will be Cotton's first time throwing off a mound since training camp opened. He was signed as a non-roster invitee in December.
