Cotton signed with the Rangers as a non-roster invitee Monday.
Once a fairly promising prospect, Cotton recorded an unremarkable 4.95 ERA in 158.1 innings for Oakland in 2016 and 2017 before seeing his career derailed by Tommy John surgery. He's yet to return to the highest level, most recently spending last season with the Cubs' organization but failing to earn a call-up. He's at least landed with a team short on established arms, but there's little reason to expect a player with his unimpressive track record to make a big impact even if he earns a roster spot.